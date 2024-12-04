No monkey business, please: Macaques 'escorted' out of Changi Airport

Even primates need a year-end holiday, it seems.

Multiple visitors spotted two monkeys walking around Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Tuesday (Dec 3), and some shared videos of the animals' antics there.

One video posted to TikTok on the same day shows the pair climbing up a staircase railing at the terminal.

Two staff members from a nearby eatery are also seen trying to block the primates' path by using a pole and a cleaning signboard as passers-by watch.

Another TikTok clip shows one of the monkeys sitting on the floor near the check-in counters as a male airport staff member tries to shoo it away with a broom.

The primate refuses to budge, however, only taking a few steps before sitting back down.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@summer88959/video/7444057071969930513[/embed]

'Real customer service'

In a different TikTok video, a female airport staff member is seen taking a different approach while dealing with the "special visitors".

To get one of the monkeys to leave the building, she ushers it towards the door as if guiding a visitor to their destination.

Surprisingly, the monkey appears to understand her gestures and follows her as she "escorts" it to the exit

When the monkey deviates from its path, she can be seen mouthing "No, no, no" and waving her hands before pointing at the exit.

Some netizens were amused by her politeness and praised her customer service skills, with one commenting: "This is what you call real customer service. Be it human or animal you show the way out politely."

"Damn! Her communication skills are on the next level," said another netizen.

Another commentor wrote: "With such warm customer service, Changi truly deserves the [title of] best airport in the world!"

AsiaOne has reached out to National Parks Board and Changi Airport Group for more information.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@thesingaporeanson/video/7444105024910789906[/embed]

Monkey see, monkey do?

This is not the first time such monkey business has occurred in Changi Airport.

In October 2018, one monkey had onlookers at the edge of their seats as it walked across a narrow, high structure in Terminal 3, reported The Straits Times.

The long-tailed macaque was eventually captured using a dart and relocated for its safety, according to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

"As we urbanise more and our green spaces become more fragmented, sightings of lone macaques could potentially occur more," Acres said, adding that members of the public are advised to keep their distance and avoid feeding them.

