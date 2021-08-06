No more 14-day SHN required for travellers entering Singapore from Taiwan starting Aug 7 if they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival: MOH

SINGAPORE - Travellers entering Singapore from Taiwan will not have to serve stay-home notice (SHN) from 11.59pm on Saturday (Aug 7), provided they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Those who were in Taiwan for at least 21 days before leaving for Singapore will take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when they arrive, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday. They can go about their activities if they test negative.

This includes short-term visitors, who can now also apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Aug 12.

Currently, those with a travel history to Taiwan must serve a 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility.

Travellers who are still serving their 14-day SHN at their place of residence as at 11.59pm on Saturday will have to complete their SHN and test negative at the end of the period.

Singapore had imposed the SHN requirement on travellers from Taiwan on May 16, in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases there. The day before, Taiwan had reported 180 new domestic cases.

Travellers were required to serve a 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility followed by an additional seven-day SHN at their place of residence.

Short-term travellers with Air Travel Passes were not allowed to enter Singapore if they had been to Taiwan in the previous 21 days.

Those who were not Singaporeans or permanent residents also had to obtain a negative PCR test within 72 hours before leaving for Singapore.

On June 23, Singapore’s MOH announced that travellers from Taiwan would be allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN in their homes.

The ministry on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation in Taiwan has since improved, adding that it will continue to adjust Singapore's border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community as the global Covid-19 situation evolves.

It encouraged all travellers to register and pre-pay for their PCR test online before departing for Singapore.

Those arriving at Changi Airport can do so at this website while those entering from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal can do so at this website.

The MOH also advised travellers to visit the SafeTravel website to check the most updated border measures before arrival.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.