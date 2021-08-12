No more blur sotong: This portal has all your latest safe distancing rules in one place

A perennial question in Singapore now is how to dine in together with our unvaccinated friends.

The first? It is probably figuring out which phase we are in.

One man — frustrated with text-heavy press releases and confused from reading outdated articles — built Safe Distancing SG, a visually pleasing website that has all the latest safe distancing restrictions in one portal.

Besides indicating which phase the country is in, the website also filters restrictions according to categories (such as live events and dining) using cute emojis.

"Each time I want to check the latest safe distancing restrictions, I have to Google it but end up getting confused by the outdated news articles and past [government] press releases," web designer Jason Leow said on his website on Aug 9.

"There just isn’t one constant, easy-to-remember link that I can refer to each time the rules are updated," he added, "So in the end, I made one myself."

On the website, Leow calls Safe Distancing SG a non-profit, tech-for-good project and it is one of many he has built.

Leow also created Dabao Dash (a self-help community board matching delivery drivers with hawkers) and Tools For Covid-19 (a directory of tools and resources for small-medium businesses during the pandemic).

For now, the site is updated and run by volunteers with a link at the end of the website to make a small donation to keep the project going.

And, it seems netizens have lent him their support.

