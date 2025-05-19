No need to stockpile pork, says FairPrice as Malaysian prices rise

While African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks at Malaysian pig farms have driven up pork prices there since the start of the year, some supermarket chains and Singapore pork suppliers here say local supply chains remain stable and unaffected.

The FairPrice Group told AsiaOne that it is not currently impacted by the recent swine fever outbreak in Malaysia.

"We encourage customers not to stockpile pork as we have ample stocks in our warehouses," its spokesperson for the supermarket giant said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for supermarket chain Sheng Siong said: "Our main source of chilled pork comes from Australia, but we will keep a close watch on the developments in Malaysia."

An ASF outbreak earlier this year at farms in Tanjung Sepat, Selangor - one of Malaysia's largest pig-producing regions - has resulted in the monthly culling of 30,000 pigs, reported The Straits Times.

It was the latest woe that has since caused severe disruptions to pork supply in Malaysia, with the disease also infecting swine in Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Pahang, Johor and Penang.

While ASF poses no risk to humans, it continues to plague the pig-rearing industry in Malaysia, with mortality rates in infected pigs reaching nearly 100 per cent.

'We have seen prices increase multiple times'

Local pork supplier HKL Porki told AsiaOne that their supply of fresh pork comes from Sarawak, Malaysia, where the market-ready pigs there have so far been spared from the highly contagious viral disease.

The supplier said it is no stranger to ASF, after their previous fresh pork supply which came from farms in Pulau Bulan, Indonesia, were hit by a similar outbreak "years ago".

It has since switched over to importing pork from Malaysia, but said the move was made without having "much of a choice".

"Supply has not really been affected. However, due to lesser supply of pork from Malaysia, we have seen prices increase multiple times over the past year," the spokesperson said.

"People have bought lesser due to the higher prices of Malaysian pork… though we try not to raise prices too much unless it’s necessary."

Similarly, online grocer Kim Mart told AsiaOne that the ASF outbreak has not impacted its operations, as it sources pork from a variety of countries, including the Netherlands and Brazil.

While the ASF outbreak has caused consumers across the border to tighten their belts, several Singaporeans whom AsiaOne spoke to said it is a case of "wait and see".

Marketing associate Johnathan Leong, 28, said he will continue buying fresh lean pork from supermarkets as the prices - typically at $15 per kilogram - are still "reasonable".

"I can always switch to chicken if pork becomes more expensive," he added.

Where our pork comes from

Singapore imported 128,100 tonnes of pork in 2021 from over 20 countries such as Australia, Brazil and Indonesia, according to statistics from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Brazil ranked as Singapore’s top supplier of pork in 2021, accounting for 31 per cent of the Republic’s pork imports during that year.

Other countries, which includes Malaysia, was at 35 per cent then.

It is unclear how much of Singapore’s pork today comes from Malaysia, as since 2023, the SFA has not revealed the proportion of pork supplied by other countries.

AsiaOne has reached out to SFA for comment.

[[nid:626601]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com