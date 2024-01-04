'No one came to visit her': Woman, 69, found dead in Telok Blangah flat, lived alone for over 10 years

Concerned about the stench emanating from a Telok Blangah flat, concerned residents called the police.

It was later found that a 69-year-old woman had died alone in her home at Block 19 Telok Blangah Crescent, Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (Jan 4).

Her body was discovered on Jan 3 at around 10am.

According to the Chinese evening daily, the unit was earlier cordoned off by police and a foul smell was still apparent five hours after the woman's body was found.

The woman's neighbour, surnamed Zheng, said that the deceased was Chinese, and she had been living alone for more than 10 years after her elderly mother died.

"'No one came to visit her, even on public holidays," the 75-year-old retiree added.

According to other neighbours, they had noticed a foul smell as early as Tuesday (Jan 2).

While they initially thought it came from rotten food or meat, they called the police after the smell became stronger.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was found lying motionless in the Telok Blangah flat, they said.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Last Month, Shin Min Daily News reported on an elderly woman who was often seen lingering at the void deck of Block 345 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 over the past year.

The woman, who is in her 60s, told the paper that she did so as she was afraid of dying alone in her rental flat.

"I wander about during the day but I will go home to sleep at night," she explained. "Walking around can also improve my health, and aid recovery from my injury."

ALSO READ: No one knows they're dead, says Singapore's trauma cleaner

chingshijie@asiaone.com