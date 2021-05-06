No PDA allowed: Man rages at couple for hugging and holding hands on bus, threatens to call cops

A man was caught on video scolding a couple for purportedly hugging and holding hands on a bus on Tuesday (May 5).

A Stomp contributor told Stomp he was on bus service 69 when the incident happened and shared a video he took.

In the video, he is heard scolding the couple in Malay and saying: "Sit still, it's fasting month."

Other commuters are heard telling the couple to say sorry and asking the uncle to "give chance" because they are "still young".

The man then repeatedly asks the bus driver to call the police.

"This uncle scolded a couple of students for hugging and holding hands on the bus," the Stomp contributor said.

"He kept saying he wanted to call the police and even asked the bus driver to call the police.

"Other passengers tried to calm him down and even asked the students to say sorry to him.

"Despite that, the uncle still continued to scold them until they alighted from the bus."