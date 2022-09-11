'No pedestrians were involved', ComfortDelGro clarifies after reports of taxi crashing into people at traffic light

Motorists who were travelling along Keppel Road and Cantonment Link on Saturday (Sept 10) at just past 8pm on Saturday (Sept 10) were greeted by a horrifying sight.

According to photos posted to Facebook groups Singapore Taxi Driver and SG Road Vigilante, a blue ComfortDelGro taxi appeared to have crashed into a traffic light at the junction, and several people were seen lying on the pavement.

Nearby, a white Mercedes remained stationary at the side of the road.

While some reports online indicated that the cab driver had rammed into pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road, no pedestrians were involved in the accident, ComfortDelGro's Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer Tammy Tan told AsiaOne.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Tan said the taxi had been "travelling straight with the green light in its favour" towards the junction when another vehicle which was turning right collided with the taxi.

The impact caused the cab to "mount the kerb and hit the traffic light".

Tan shared that "fortunately, no pedestrians were involved".

A police spokesperson on Sunday (Sept 11) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a car at the junction of Keppel Road and Cantonment Link at 8.10pm.

They added that a 55-year-old male car driver, a 50-year-old male taxi driver, and four passengers were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tan added that the taxi driver was warded for leg and chest injuries, while passengers on board sustained minor injuries.

ComfortDelGro will be reaching out to assist the affected parties as well as the police in their investigations.

