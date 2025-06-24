'No personality': UK woman criticises Singapore for lack of heritage

A woman in the UK recently shared a negative travel experience on her travel to Singapore and said that she would not want to revisit, sparking discussions among netizens.

The woman was part of a street interview and featured in a TikTok posted by user emma_a_cosmos2, a TikToker based in London, on June 19.

The woman was initially asked to name a country she would never want to visit, but strayed from the question and instead named Singapore, a country she had visited but "didn't like that much".

To justify her answer, she said that Singapore was "a bit cold" and had "no personality" based on her previous visit.

She also said that Singapore did not meet her expectations in terms of history and ancient relics, as she hoped to find something old like an "ancient story" during her visit.

The TikTok has since amassed almost 148,000 views and over 700 comments.

A number of netizens, including some Singaporeans, voiced their disagreements, arguing that the woman did not do sufficient research before travelling to Singapore.

Some argued that it should have been obvious that Singapore would lack "ancient heritage", being a young 60-year-old nation.

Another netizen also said that there is much to appreciate in Singapore's modern metropolis despite the lack of ancient history, considering the rapid rate at how the country has developed.

On the other hand, there were some netizens who agreed with the woman's comments on Singapore lacking character and being rather "robotic".

Some netizens also said that though she had rather negative comments about Singapore, they were proud of the "boring but safe" nation.

