No plans for Singapore to impose additional public health measures amid new Covid-19 variant XFG

SINGAPORE — The Covid-19 variant XFG detected recently in Malaysia is currently the predominant strain in Singapore, but there are no plans to impose additional public health measures, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

The evidence so far does not suggest that XFG causes more severe illness than previous variants, said the agency.

In response to queries, CDA said on Sept 20 that the new variant was first detected in Singapore in April.

During the week of Sept 7 to 13, the XFG variant accounted for more than two-thirds of the local samples analysed, said CDA.

"The overall estimated number of Covid-19 infections in the community in the same week was low," the agency added.

XFG is a descendent of JN.1, and they are all sub-variants of the Sars-CoV-2 Omicron virus strain.

The CDA said that currently approved Covid-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against the new variant in protecting against severe disease.

It recommended Covid-19 vaccinations for those at increased risk of severe Covid-19, such as those aged 60 and above, as well as healthcare workers and individuals who live or work with medically vulnerable individuals.

Those experiencing symptoms of mild acute respiratory infection should stay at home until their symptoms resolve, said CDA. If they must go out while symptomatic, individuals should minimise social interactions and wear a mask.

CDA added that it is closely monitoring the global and local Covid-19 situation.

Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Sept 19 that the XFG variant had been detected in Malaysia, and that it accounted for 8.2 per cent of the 43,087 cumulative cases reported in the 35th epidemiology week.

The World Health Organisation had on June 25 designated the XFG variant as a "variant under monitoring" due to its high transmissibility and increased ability to evade immunity.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.