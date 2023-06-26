No ride home, no problem: Clubber cycles for 2 hours from Marina Square to Jurong East

Frustrated that he could not book a private-hire vehicle in the wee hours, one clubber found an unconventional way home.

A TikTok video shared by Penguiin1 on Saturday (June 24) showed the man cycling from Marina Square to Jurong East.

"No taxi driver wanted to take me to the West and it's expensive," he wrote.

At the start of the two-minute clip, he was seen hopping onto a green rental bicycle.

Describing the ride as a post-clubbing "route march", Penguiin1 shared how he persisted with the arduous journey home despite the pouring rain.

There were plenty of "scenic views" along the way, he said, which included the "spooky" Botanic Gardens and dimly lit park connectors.

He reached his destination after two hours of cycling, and treated himself to a well-deserved McDonald's breakfast at dawn.

The bicycle rental app showed that he had clocked a total distance of 16.27km — he even managed to burn 390 calories while at it.

And the cost of his journey home? Only $5 for renting the bicycle, as compared to $36 if he had booked a private-hire vehicle.

"Leg pain, but good vibes only," he quipped in the caption.

The TikTok video has since garnered over 30,000 views.

When one netizen said that Penguiin1 should have waited for the first train, he replied that he "couldn't do anything" for two hours.

In the comments, several netizens were impressed by the man's post-clubbing adventure.

