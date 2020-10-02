No risk of Singapore running short of essential food items, says Masagos

SINGAPORE - There is no risk of Singapore running short of essential food items today even as it relies heavily on imports, but food security cannot be taken for granted, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said on Monday (Feb 10).

Climate change is one factor that will seriously challenge the nation's food supply strategy, he said, citing how erratic weather, changes in crop growth patterns and water shortages are putting pressure on food supply around the world.

Natural and man-made disasters as well as population growth could also affect the availability of supplies, he added.

"This is why Singapore cannot take food security for granted, nor can we rely on the same old game plan," he said.

Mr Masagos was speaking at the launch of the Singapore Food Story - which outlines Singapore's strategies in ensuring its food security - at Gardenhouse at Jurong Lake Gardens.

The Republic has proven resilient in the past to short-term supply disruptions because of astute planning and the connectivity of the transport network, he said.

"That is why, when some Singaporeans started buying up food last Friday, and photos of empty supermarket shelves were circulated, we were able to say with full confidence that there is enough food for everyone," added Mr Masagos.

He was referring to the news of Singaporeans' panic buying of instant noodles, toilet paper and other household items after the country raised its response level to the coronavirus outbreak, which started in China in December.

Last year, Singapore emerged tops for the second year running in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Food Security Index, which assessed if people have access to affordable, quality food to meet their nutritional needs.

When climate-related and natural resource risk factors were taken into account, however, Singapore fell to 12th place on the index.

This is partly due to the fact that Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food supply, making it susceptible to global food supply shocks arising from natural calamities.