No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world

August is coming up and it's the time when Singaporeans are the most patriotic, right?

Apparently not.

In a recent survey by YouGov, 1,112 Singaporeans were asked to name the person they admired the most. And the person to top the list with a 12.58 per cent admiration score was...

Michelle Obama.

That's a pretty excellent choice, honestly speaking. Full of conviction, the compassionate yet compelling former US First Lady inspired a new generation of strong women. It's no surprise that she's also the leading lady on the global ranking, nothing short of impressive there.

And yet, as you go down the list, you'd realise the top five spots remain devoid of any Singaporeans. In fact, the first 17 positions are filled by foreign public figures. What does that say about us?

Singapore's most admired people in 2019 according to gender. PHOTO: YouGov

Before anyone cries foul, the data was curated from nominations across 41 countries, all of whom were asked to nominate public figures they admired most. A poll was then sent out with a list that was based on the people with the most nominations received. On top of that, up to 10 popular local figures were added to each country's list.

So yes, there were definitely at least 10 Singaporean public figures on the ballot slip.