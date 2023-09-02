'No sudden flash of brilliance': Tharman jokes he woke up after winning presidential election feeling the same, congratulates Singaporeans instead

Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that his landslide victory in the Presidential Election represents Singaporeans' "desire for an optimistic future".

The 66-year-old former senior minister was speaking to the media at Toa Payoh's HDB Hub on Saturday (Sept 2), where he thanked residents for voting.

"People were congratulating me, but I was actually congratulating them for that sense of unity," said Tharman on his resounding electoral win. "I strongly believe that it's an expression of hope, and the desire for an optimistic future.

"Singaporeans have been sensible in the way they voted, and I think we all have to congratulate ourselves."

The final result, announced by the returning officer shortly after midnight, saw Tharman capturing 70.4 per cent of the votes.

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song followed behind with 15.72 per cent of the votes, while former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian - who received endorsements from several opposition figures - only gained 13.88 per cent.

The election result showed that Singaporeans do not believe that being a Cabinet member would diminish one's ability to be non-partisan as president, said Tharman.

He added: "It all depends on the individual, the character of the person, the reputation of the person, and the ability to reach across all the boundaries you can think of in Singapore. That's always been my orientation."

Tharman will be sworn in as Singapore's ninth president on Sept 14.

While the president-elect has not given much thought on his plans till then, he is looking forward to sitting down with President Halimah Yacob "to get her thoughts and advice".

"She has served Singapore remarkably well. I admire her equanimity, her poise, and the dignity with which she has held the presidency."

During the interview, Tharman smiled when he was asked what the first thing on his mind was when he woke up.

"There wasn't anything unusual," he quipped. "No sudden flash of brilliance that passed through my mind."

Tharman had visited hawker centres at Taman Jurong, Marsiling and Tampines earlier in the morning, where jubilant supporters lined up to take photos with the president-elect.

There were similar scenes in Toa Payoh, the last stop of his victory lap.

When AsiaOne was there from 12.30pm, there were no pineapples or shouts of "ong lai, huat ah", but Tharman and his wife spent an hour taking photos with well-wishers.

Speaking to AsiaOne, 37-year-old Cynthia How said that she was surprised to see Tharman while having brunch in the area.

"He'll be a very good president. He has a lot of experience," she said.

Matthew Lim, who only managed to snap a photo of Tharman from afar, agreed with How's assessment.

"He's never put a foot wrong as a politician," he said. "He'll be fine as president."

According to Tharman's media team, his office will be in the Istana but he will not be living there.

