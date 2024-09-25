No train services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations for rest of the day: LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has urged commuters to use alternative transport arrangements, following a train service disruption on Wednesday (Sept 25).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, LTA said: "Due to the extent of the damage, train services will not be available on the East-West Line between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations for at least the rest of the day, in both directions".

Besides the free regular buses and bridging buses that started operating between the affected stations since this morning, there are also arrangements to accommodate commuters during the evening peak period.

From 5pm, SMRT will run separate train shuttle service between Buona Vista and Queenstown stations, as well as between Jurong East and Boon Lay stations, at 10-minute intervals.

LTA added that it has activated additional support from bus operators to improve bridging bus service ahead of the evening peak.

"Commuters can also board the regular bus services calling at designated bus stops at the affected stations," the authority said.

On Wednesday morning, a power trip caused a train service disruption that affected hundreds of commuters travelling along a segment of the East-West Line.

At 2.43pm, public transport operator SMRT took to Facebook to announce that there are no train services between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations.

"The safety of our staff is our topmost priority. In view of the wet weather condition near Clementi station, we are taking every measure to ensure the safety of our engineers when going on-site to assess and rectify the fault," said SMRT.

According to LTA, more time may be required for repair works.

"During engineering hours tonight, SMRT and LTA will make further assessment whether passenger service can resume on Sept 26," LTA said.

The authority added that it has informed Singapore Examination and Assessment Board (SEAB) to work out arrangements.

Smoke emitting from train

On Wednesday morning, SMRT said the power trip was caused by a train returning to Ulu Pandan Depot at about 9.25am.

This caused a train near Clementi station to stall.

A commuter who wanted to be known as Mdm Tan told CNA that she saw smoke coming from a train arriving at Clementi station.

Station staff subsequently deployed to assist commuters who were in the affected train.

The KHI train, which has been in service for over 35 years, emitted smoke while returning to the depot, SMRT said in an update at 12.20pm.

This damaged the power cable and resulted in a power trip, which ended up disrupting train services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.

"About 850 commuters onboard the stalled KHI train near Clementi station were safely detrained onto the tracks, with our staff on-site to guide and assist them back to the Clementi station platform."

On social media, commuters were posting photos and videos of the crowds at the affected train stations.

A video posted by Syushoe on TikTok showed her walking on the train tracks at Clementi MRT station.

"Always wanted to walk on the train tracks but at what cost," she wrote.

The commuter added that she was stuck inside the train for an hour "without aircon or fan".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@syushoe/video/7418409762435435793?lang=en[/embed]

A commuter who wanted to be known as Lin told 8world she boarded the train towards Changi this morning.

At around 9.28am at Lakeside station, she heard the announcement from SMRT informing passengers that there was a track fault on the East-West Line.

When her train arrived at Jurong East station at 9.46am, SMRT staff instructed everyone on board to alight.

A video clip Lin shared with 8world showed crowds forming at Jurong East station as SMRT staff worked to guide them out.

claudiatan@asiaone.com