'No wonder my items were broken': Delivery men draw flak for throwing parcels on the ground

A video showing two delivery men throwing parcels onto the ground at an unloading bay has sparked concern among netizens over how such handling could damage items during transit.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Saturday (April 18), shows two men unloading parcels from a Lalamove van.

At one point, one of the men, dressed in black, is seen forcefully tossing a parcel onto a pile of other packages placed on a nearby grass patch.

In the video caption, the poster wrote: "No wonder sometimes my items were broken."

Under the comments section, several netizens criticised the delivery worker's actions, while others came to their defence, pointing to the importance of proper packaging.

"My recent purchase was dented and almost flattened. I requested a refund, and the vendor had to reimburse me. I took photos and videos as proof," one user shared.

Another commenter noted that responsibility also lies with sellers, saying that poorly packed parcels are more likely to be damaged during transit.

"If (the parcels) are packed messily, then it's not their issue. You need to properly package them to avoid issues," said another user.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lalamove for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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