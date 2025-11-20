Tougher enforcement action to be considered against non-compliant active mobility devices: Baey Yam Keng

Tougher enforcement actions are being considered to enhance public safety, in light of recent residential fires in HDB estates caused by Active Mobility Devices (AMDs), said Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Transport, Baey Yam Keng.

Speaking to the media in Yishun on Thursday (Nov 20), Baey noted that 44 fires were caused by active mobility devices in HDB estates between January and October.

"Fires caused by active mobility devices in HDB estates tend to be more severe and are more likely to result in fatalities and injuries," said Baey.

"Therefore, we are considering tougher enforcement action against the keeping, use and the sale of non compliant active mobility devices."

During an inspection conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Yishun, Baey also observed how officers identified and impounded non-compliant devices, and engaged owners to explain the potential hazards of using them.

"In total, 30 non-compliant devices were impounded during this three-day operation," he said.

Examples of non-compliant devices include illegal modifications, such as replacing electrical parts like batteries and motor hubs with third-party or non-original components.

Hundreds of non-compliant AMDs impounded: LTA

In a statement released on Nov 20, the LTA said that to ensure public path and fire safety, motorised Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) must comply with UL2272 standards, while Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) must meet EN15194 standards. These standards cover the safety requirements relating to their design and construction.

The authority added that in May, an enforcement operation targeting non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) in public areas and housing estates was conducted.

"The exercise saw the impoundment of 78 devices," said the LTA, adding that between January and October, more than 700 non-compliant AMDs were seized.

Those found using non-compliant AMDs under Section 19(1) or (2) of the Active Mobility Act (AMA) 2017 may face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, face up to 12 months' imprisonment, or both.

The authority added that it takes a serious view of these offences and will continue to take firm action against retailers and individuals suspected of offering illegal device modification services.

Between January 2020 and August 2025, more than 100 such offences involving retailers were reported, said LTA.

Individuals caught selling non-compliant AMDs can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to 24 months, or both.

