Non-foldable bicycle on a bus? Cyclist seen scolding bus captain for moving off just as he was boarding

A man was caught on video scolding a bus captain for moving off just as he was boarding a bus with his bicycle on Feb 3 at about 5.36pm.

Stomp contributor Ethan shared with Stomp that the incident happened on bus service 197 along Guillemard Road.

In the video, the man with the bicycle berated the driver in Malay for not waiting for him to finish boarding before moving off.

The driver tried to explain that he didn't see him as he entered from the rear door.

The passenger was not willing to let the matter go and continued to scold the driver until he gave in and said, "You're right, I'm wrong."

However, Ethan wanted to highlight whether bicycles are even allowed on buses.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), passengers can bring foldable bicycles on board buses if their dimensions do not exceed 120cm by 70cm by 40cm when folded.

The bikes should be folded at all times and are not allowed on the upper deck of a bus or on the staircase leading to the upper deck.

The bikes should also not block the aisles and doors or impede commuters' movements at any time.

LTA added that most non-foldable bicycles do not comply with the allowable dimensions and are not allowed on buses for the safety and comfort of other passengers.

Those who do not comply with the rules can face enforcement action and be fined up to $500.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.