Non-profit started by former Singapore student to give 10,000 ofo and oBike bikes to needy kids in Myanmar

SINGAPORE - Instead of heading to the scrapyard, 10,000 bicycles from failed bike-sharing companies ofo and oBike will get a new lease of life as gifts for needy students in Myanmar.

A Myanmar non-profit, Lesswalk, bought the bikes in April and will start giving them to the students from end-June. The bikes were bought from third-parties like warehouse operators who were left holding the unused bikes after ofo and oBike folded in Singapore and Malaysia.

The estimated cost of buying, shipping and refurbishing the two-wheelers totalled between US$350,000 (S$478,920) and US$400,000. Half of the cost is expected to be paid by sponsors and the rest, by Lesswalk.

More than 3,000 bikes have been shipped to Myanmar, and the rest is expected to reach Myanmar by end-June. All bikes are slated to be given out by end-2019.