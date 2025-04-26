Noor Deros not permitted to preach in Singapore, says Asatizah Recognition Board

The Asatizah Recognition Board (ARB) has responded to queries regarding religious preacher Noor Deros, in a media statement today (April 26).

The ARB clarified that identifying Noor as a Singapore Islamic teacher is "inaccurate and misleading" as he has not received recognition under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme (ARS) and is therefore not permitted to preach in Singapore.

It added that he had applied for recognition in 2017 but was unsuccessful as he refused to comply with the ARS Code of Ethics despite being counselled by the ARB.

The ARS Code of Ethics is a framework that ensures accountability and integrity among religious teachers while safeguarding Singapore's unity, peace and harmony.

The board said there are currently over 5,000 qualified teachers who are authorised to teach Islam in Singapore.

Noor, who is based in Malaysia, had claimed in a series of Facebook posts that he had spoken to the Malay/Muslim candidates from the Worker's Party (WP) about prioritising the rights and concerns of the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore, Malay language daily Berita Harian reported.

He also claimed, among other things, that he had urged WP and other election candidates to reject the normalisation of LGBTQ+ issues, take a strong stance against Israel, and recognise the state of Palestine.

'No foreign entity should interfere in our voting process'

Meanwhile, the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) and Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) released separate statements today to highlight the importance of protecting racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

The SAB said Singapore election must be protected from outside influence.

"No foreign entity should interfere in our voting process... Our choices should be made by us, without pressure or manipulation from others."

SFCCA said that in "an increasingly fragmented and polarised world", there is a greater need to deepen collective commitment to the nation.

"We will continue our efforts to promote mutual understanding and trust between different ethnic groups to strengthen our social cohesion. SFCCA will remain committed to work with all citizens, to build a more united, harmonious, and stable Singapore," it added.

