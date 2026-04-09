Normal service on Circle Line resumes on April 10; shorter service on weekends till May 17

Normal train services on the Circle Line will resume on Friday (April 10) as tunnel strengthening works at affected stations were completed nine days ahead of schedule.

The stations are Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations.

Peak-period shuttle buses servicing the affected stations will operate at a reduced frequency before ceasing operation after April 13.

With tunnel strengthening works completed, LTA will proceed with the final systems integration testing works in preparation for the opening of the final three Circle Line stations which is slated for mid-2026.

As such, train services on the entire Circle Line will be shortened on weekends between April 11 and May 17, providing necessary engineering hours needed for safe and rigorous testing and commissioning of the train systems.

Train services will end earlier at 11pm on Saturdays and start later at 9am on Sundays, said LTA and SMRT.

With the shortened service hours, shuttle bus services will be provided on Sunday mornings between 5am and 9am.

Passengers can take Shuttle 36, which operates between HarbourFront and Bishan stations every seven to 10 minutes or Shuttle 37, which operates between Bishan and Promenade stations, every three to five minutes.



Passengers will pay the same fares for the shuttle buses as they would for train travel, but may experience up to an additional 30 minutes of travel time during the service adjustments, LTA and SMRT said.

Station staff will also be deployed at affected stations to provide assistance during the service adjustment period.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com