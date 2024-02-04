Not an act of terror: Suspect in Commonwealth knife attack had no prior criminal records

SINGAPORE - Preliminary police investigations into a stabbing incident in the Commonwealth area on Feb 3 revealed that the suspect had acted alone, and there was nothing to suggest it was an act of terror.

During a press conference on Feb 4, police said that a 20-year-old man had allegedly attacked seven people with a knife, chopper, and his bare hands.

The suspect will be charged in court for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons. The man did not have any prior criminal records, said police.

A court order will be sought for him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

The police said they received a call about a man holding a chopper running towards 301 Commonwealth Avenue at about 7.05pm. They subsequently arrested the suspect at 1 Dundee Road, about 400m away, with the help of several members of the public who had helped detain the man at 7.18pm.

The attack left two men, aged 76 and 40, and a six-year-old girl with minor injuries. They were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, and received outpatient treatment there.

Three other men, aged 54, 21 and 20, and a 45-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, but declined further medical assistance.

During the press conference, three men - Mr Mok Kwong Heng, Mr Gangatharan Saravanan, and Mr Emmanuel Ee - were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award for their help in detaining the suspect before police arrived.

"The police would like to commend the five members of the public who detained the offender before the police's arrival," said Ms Serene Chiu, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander of the Clementi Police Division.

"Their bravery and intervention stopped the actions of the offender from causing further harm to the public."

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, and caned.

The police also reminded the public that it is an offence to carry an offensive weapon in public without a lawful purpose. Those convicted of this offence can be jailed up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

ALSO READ: 5 people suffer knife wounds at Orchard Central on New Year's Day

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.