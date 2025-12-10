'Not a charity': Jurong West noodle stall defends charging customer 30 cents for bringing 'tiny' takeaway container

The owner of a noodle stall has hit back at a customer’s gripe about paying 30 cents more for his takeaway noodles after bringing a container that was "too small".

In a Facebook post on the Complaint Singapore page on Tuesday (Dec 9), Sam Siew shared about his unpleasant experience ordering food at June Kee Noodle House in Jurong West Hawker Centre.

He said the stall owner insisted on the takeaway fee for his lor mee as she had "no time" to pour the gravy into his container.

"In reality, the container I brought was sufficiently large," said Siew, while claiming he was told that customers who bring their own containers have to wait longer for their order.

The noodle stall appears to have created a Facebook account just to respond to the complaint, which they labelled as "misinformation".

In a lengthy comment under Siew’s Facebook post, June Kee Noodle House said it is “completely untrue” that customers with their own containers experience longer waiting times for their food.

They insisted that Siew’s container — with its opening "literally just slightly bigger than a coffee mug" — was too small, and that pouring thick and boiling hot gravy would risk scalding the hawker’s hands.

"Do not expect us to fit the food into any random container you bring," said June Kee Noodle House. "We cannot be expected to perform the impossible and end up injuring ourselves."

The size of the container also meant there was no way to fit the noodles, ingredients and gravy inside without reducing portion size, said the noodle stall.

"If we accept your order, we risk getting another comment about our pathetic portion," they added.

On the 30 cents takeaway fee, June Kee Noodle House said it is hardly profitable when the cutlery and containers alone cost them over 20 cents.

"You’re the first to bring your own tiny container, expect so much, and then stir up trouble," they added. "We are running a business, not a charity. We operate on razor-thin margins, and of course we must prioritise survival and earnings like any small business."

Ending the online squabble, Siew replied: "[The] photo tells a thousand words."

[[nid:668513]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com