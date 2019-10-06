Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit

Unless you've been living under a rock, the Himalaya Salt Mint Candy is currently the most popular sweet in Singapore and Malaysia.

With a 15g pack retailing at RM1.60 (S$0.50), many Singaporeans have been crossing the Causeway just to get their fix on this salty and refreshing treat.

However, the candies are known to be so popular that they frequently sell out. And counterfeits have even started popping up in stores.

On June 8, its manufacturer, Big Foot Malaysia, took to Facebook to warn their fans of fake Himalaya Salt candies on the market.

Beware of COUNTERFEIT HIMALAYA SALT SPORTS CANDY!!! Posted by BIG FOOT Malaysia on Saturday, 8 June 2019

They shared that the counterfeit has subtle differences from the original and showed some comparisons.

PHOTOS: Facebook/BIG FOOT Malaysia

Most importantly, the counterfeits are part of a batch that does not even exist in the company's database.

PHOTO: Facebook/BIG FOOT Malaysia

The post has been shared 23,000 times and received 5,500 comments as of 4.30pm, June 10.

In Singapore, this candy is available at Sheng Siong, NTUC FairPrice and Giant supermarkets, and online via RedMart.

AsiaOne reached out to all of them, with a Sheng Siong spokesperson responding that they are aware of the counterfeit goods.

"We would like to assure consumers that The 'Himalaya Salt Lemon Candy – Extra Cool' sold in our stores are genuine and they are supplied by the exclusive distributor of the product in Singapore."

Salty customers are upset that such a cheap candy would have copycats and many are worried about consuming an imitation product.

Big Foot Malaysia added that customers should not consume the counterfeit product, as it does not have the same quality control and ingredients that the original uses.

DIFFERENCE IN SUPPLIER

Several customers have reported receiving the counterfeit version of the candy when they bought it on RedMart.

A check on their website shows the product's country of origin to be Thailand, even though the candy is manufactured in Malaysia.

The photo on RedMart seems to match with the counterfeit example. PHOTO: RedMart

AsiaOne has tried contacting RedMart's owner Lazada for more information.

