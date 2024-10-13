Not a dying business: Singapore's death trade is thriving amid an ageing population

SINGAPORE — Death is brisk business for garland maker R. Jayaselvam these days. Out of every 100 garlands he crafts, 60 are for funerals, while the rest are for weddings.

Over the past five to six years, he has seen a 10 to 15 per cent rise in demand for funeral garlands.

"Many people are ageing, and the number of departed souls is also increasing," said the 59-year-old owner of Anushia Flower Shop in Little India.

"For the Indian community, the garland is deeply symbolic as it becomes part of the ashes and accompanies the deceased on their final journey."

The self-taught garland maker with 40 years of experience now works alongside his two sons to meet this growing demand.

The change in Jayaselvam’s client base is reflective of a wider trend: Singapore’s ageing population is driving the funeral industry here.

In September, The Straits Times reported that the number of citizen deaths could exceed the number of citizen births in 10 years or so.

There were 24,726 citizen deaths in 2023. This is a 40 per cent jump from 17,691 deaths in 2014.

The rise comes on the back of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population. In 2010, about one in 10 Singaporeans was aged 65 or older. By 2030, that figure is expected to rise to about one in four.

The self-taught garland maker with 40 years of experience now works alongside his two sons to meet this growing demand. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The end-of-life journey is the inspiration behind an upcoming festival organised by non-profit organisation My Community, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Lee Foundation and Ang Chin Moh Foundation.

Themed My Last Journey, the festival from Nov 1 to 17 will feature events, tours and behind-the-scenes experiences that offer an insight into end-of-life traditions and practices.

These include funeral services and processions, hospice care, and traditional crafts such as Jayaselvam’s garlands.

For some, the death trade has become a side hustle.

Car insurance agent Thomas Tan, 56, is also a Chinese funeral band major when the need arises.

He has 18 to 20 clients monthly, and said that business has picked up after the Covid-19 pandemic. He used to see up to 10 clients every month.

Tan started offering band services in 2015, and leads a team of about 30 to play mourning music at funerals. Most are for elderly Taoists and Buddhists, although he has also started seeing Hindu clients in recent years.

However, he is less sanguine about the long-term prospects.

"Maybe it will be in good demand for another five years. Though we have an ageing society, some Singaporeans prefer simpler funerals without a band."

Another person who has ventured into the death business is IT professional Martini Constance Lim, who began offering decluttering services as a passion project in 2020.

A year later, she started receiving requests for grief decluttering.

Martini Constance Lim started getting grief decluttering jobs since 2021. PHOTO: Martini Constance Lim

A follower of Japanese expert Marie Kondo’s decluttering methods, she has since helped four clients manage mementoes of departed loved ones.

Since she can offer her service only on weekends, she has to turn down weekday assignments.

"I do see a demand for decluttering services. With increasing awareness, more people are reaching out for professional help," said Lim, who is in her 40s.

Those for whom death is a full-time job have reported a similar boom in business.

Terry Ong, who is a Chinese Muslim, had a slow start when he founded Dapur Kubur Singapore in 2016 to provide Muslim tombstones. But since three years ago, the tombstone engraver has seen orders for the tombstones increase to about 100 per month, and now plans to expand into Malaysia.

The 46-year-old said: "It’s like the last house of the deceased. We insist on a proper job and more people will come to us naturally."

Dapur Kubur Singapore director Terry Ong, 46, painting the letters that were engraved on the granite tombstones at his workshop in Boon Lay on Oct 2, 2024. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Ang Ziqian, the fourth-generation steward and managing director of Ang Chin Moh Group, said more people are planning their funerals in advance to ensure their last wishes are met.

Other trends include an increased demand for repatriation services as more Singaporeans die while overseas, as well as a growing interest in having memorial diamonds made from the cremated remains of their loved ones to pass on as a legacy.

Ang said more people are also joining the industry now that there is less taboo and superstition about the trade. More than half his team of about 40 are below 45 years old.

"When the death rate rises, we need enough people to service the dead and their families," he said. "It’s a 24/7 calling as death can occur any time."

Ang took over the helm at his company in 2004.

"When I first started, some people crushed my name card when they saw that I am a funeral director," he recalled. "Now, people are curious and ask us questions about our profession instead."

Ang Ziqian, managing director of Ang Chin Moh Group, said there is less superstition and taboo surrounding the funeral industry these days. PHOTO: Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors

There is less stigma surrounding the funeral industry these days, thanks to more public awareness and education, Ang said.

He started the Ang Chin Moh Foundation in 2012, which embarked on several public education campaigns, working with the Lien Foundation and aged-care support groups, hospitals and government agencies.

This included the "Die Die Must Say" campaign in 2014, which used getai shows to demystify death and funerals, sending the message that discussing such topics will not bring bad luck or an early demise.

Hoo Hung Chye, executive director of the Association of Funeral Directors, said the acceptance of death as being a part of life will reduce its taboo.

But he pointed out that challenges remain for the industry, even though it provides an essential service to the community.

"While the profession has many young people, the nature of providing 24/7 service on time remains a challenge," he said.

"The retention of staff will continue to be challenging, given that bereaved families need this essential service immediately when it happens."

There is one other challenge, Hoo said. "The appreciation and recognition for the funeral profession are relatively lower than for other professions."

Tickets to My Community Festival are available on https://mycommunityfestival.sg/ from Oct 16.

ALSO READ: 'Take a look at the extravagance': Sengkang resident disturbed by lights from over 50 LED wreaths at wake

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.