'Not an easy sandwich to bite': Pasir Ris-Changi GRC new face Valerie Lee to advocate for caregivers of parents and children

Singapore's sandwich generation needs more support, said People's Action Party's (PAP) Pasir Ris-Changi GRC candidate and newcomer Valerie Lee, expressing her intention to advocate for caregivers of ageing parents and children.

Speaking at a rally for the constituency held at Tampines Meridian Junior College on Monday (April 28), Lee said: "Today, I don't just come before you as a political candidate. I stand here as a daughter, a parent, and a working Singaporean just like you.

"So who do I want to advocate for? The sandwich generation. Caught in the middle caring for both ageing parents and young children, you hold everything together — often invisibly — juggling family, career, caregiving and so much more."

"But the truth is, this is not an easy sandwich to bite into. Our family structures have changed. Family sizes have gotten smaller over time, and meeting these demands are increasingly challenging," she added.

Lee continued that in speaking to residents, she has gathered that while the government has good initiatives that have improved over time, people need more support.

Citing the Baby Bonus scheme, monthly caps for childcare fees and the Proximity Housing Grant among other support systems that have been rolled out and enhanced to reduce the burden of parents and caregivers alike, Lee said: "But we can do better, and we must go further because the situation is evolving."

She said that more flexibility is needed at workplaces, not just in terms of policies but also a culture "where it's okay to say I need to bring my child to the doctor and not feel guilty about it".

Lee also stressed the importance of having more affordable and accessible elder care and child care near homes as well as mental health support.

"Helping the often-overlooked sandwich class is not a selfish move, it's strategic. It's how we build a Singapore that sustains itself across generations," she said.

"Let's build a future where caregiving is respected and not hidden, where parenting and elder care is not a lonely road, but a shared journey, where being sandwiched doesn't mean being squeezed, it means being supported."

Maliki Osman cautions against 'greater divisiveness' in politics

The rally also saw speeches by the rest of PAP's slate for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC — consisting of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan and Sharael Taha.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who helmed the former Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, and former East Coast GRC MP Maliki Osman were also present at the event. Both have also recently announced their retirement from politics.

Indranee thanked SM Teo in her speech for his guidance and openness to her ideas during the former's early days in politics, recalling various anecdotes.

"This is what the PAP does. It is willing to work with people, to be open, to hear your ideas and then to implement [them] so that there is something better for everyone," she said.

Dr Maliki and SM Teo also addressed residents and supporters during the rally.

SM Teo spoke in Malay, Mandarin and English, drawing a huge crowd to the barricade in front of the stage which erupted into cheers.

Dr Maliki touched on the recent discussion about race and religion mixing with politics, stating that race and religion entering Singapore's political space will only lead to "greater divisiveness" amongst communities.

The PAP's team for the constituency will be going up against a Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) slate helmed by chairman Desmond Lim, comprising Abu Mohamed, Harminder Pal Singh and Chia Yun Kai.

Chia had previously introduced himself, largely online, as part of a new Most Valuable Party but was revealed as a member of SDA's slate for Pasir Ris-Changi on Nomination Day (April 23).

