Not everybody loves Raymond: Security halts TikTok star's performance at ITE

If you scroll through TikTok, there's every chance that you'll come across the TikTok sensation Raymondl88, or just Raymond.

It seems that many Singaporeans have fallen in love with Raymond and his cute dance moves. Or have they?

On Monday (June 13), a video was posted on Singapore Incidents' social media channels with Raymond attempting his famed dance alongside three young men at an Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

The exact location of the incident could not be confirmed at the time of writing.

If you've seen Raymond's dance, you'd know that it's a couple of simple moves and one take would take no more than 10 seconds.

However, just as the group was about to get started, a 'wet blanket' in the form of what looks like a security staff arrived and put an end to the proceedings.

This was met with jeers from the audience as the three boys even worked the crowd by giving a thumbs down to show how they felt.

While some netizens were glad that security personnel intervened, others didn't see anything wrong with what the group was doing.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/Facebook/Singapore Incidents

"Actually, he just needs to seek approval from the institution [and he] will do just fine," one Instagram user explained.

That might very well be true as there have been numerous clips on TikTok showing Raymond dancing in various educational institutions here - from dancing with prospective students at Singapore Polytechnic to receiving the VIP treatment at Republic Polytechnic.

In his rise to fame, Raymond also got the chance to rub shoulders with a couple of famous folks in Singapore.

Radio DJ Joakim Gomez gave Raymond's dance a try but unfortunately, he didn't seem to be able to replicate the moves all that well.

https://www.tiktok.com/@987fm/video/7098927413106658562?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

However, if you're looking for something more in-sync, try your luck at one of our ministers' TikTok profile.

That's right, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung definitely got the moves like Raymond.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ongyekung/video/7107076056556866818?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6944924152827184641

Raymond has actually been active on the social media platform since 2020 but only started this dance trend four months ago "out of boredom".

He said in a previous interview that dancing was a good opportunity to make people happy and to also make new friends.

