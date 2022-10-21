Not fainted, just asleep: Man calls in SCDF to break open gate after wife fails to answer

No matter how hard he knocked at the gate or yelled for his wife, there was no response.

Fearing the worst, the man first sought help from neighbours before ringing in officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to break open his gate.

When officers managed to enter the home, however, they found his wife to be safe and well, but also fast asleep.

This incident happened at about 3.30pm at Blk 680 Choa Chu Kang Crescent, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A 47-year-old engineer reader had informed the Chinese evening daily about the presence of fire engines below the block, adding that he also saw SCDF officers breaking open the gate to enter a HDB unit.

When reporters arrived on the scene, however, SCDF personnel had already left.

The resident in the affected unit, a man in his 70s, shared what had happened but refused to give his name.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he'd forgotten to bring his keys when he went out that afternoon, adding that he returned later to find the gate locked and the door wide open.

He knocked and called out for his wife to open the gate, but to no avail. He then approached his neighbours for help.

"After the neighbours and I shouted for a while, my wife still didn't answer," said the alarmed man, who then called for a locksmith.

However, he changed his mind and decided to call the police after finding out that the locksmith would take about an hour to arrive.

The man explained that he was worried that something bad might have happened to his wife, sharing: "My wife recently had surgery on her leg. If she had fainted or if something had happened to her, one hour would be too long."

When officers from SCDF forcibly entered the home, however, what they found was the man's wife sound asleep on the bed.

The woman, who's also in her 70s, told Shin Min Daily News that she woke up in shock to find a whole bunch of people in her room.

"I thought what had happened, wah, it scared me," she shared.

She admitted to hearing some loud noises while taking her afternoon nap, but brushed them off.

"I thought the noise was from the renovation work [in the unit upstairs]!" she exclaimed.

When asked how she felt about her husband alerting the SCDF over the false alarm, she indicated with a mixture of frustration and amusement, "I just took a nap and it became this big commotion."

The woman shared that paramedics took her blood pressure and oxygen levels to ensure she was fine before they left.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the SCDF confirmed the incident and that paramedics had done a check on a resident who declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

