'Not fair': GrabTaxi driver wrongly charges passenger $2.30 instead of $27.90, says can't get his money back

A GrabTaxi driver Adrian mistakenly undercharged a passenger by more than $25 for a 24.6km trip, and is now complaining that he is unable to recover the rest of the fare.

The trip was from 3 Chin Bee Avenue in Jurong to Beauty World MRT station in Bukit Timah and Nex shopping mall in Serangoon, reported Stomp on Tuesday (May 9).

Said this driver: "I accidentally pressed the wrong fare. The amount is supposed to be $25.60+$2.30=$27.90."

The cost of the trip was $25.60 and $2.30 was the booking fee.

He added that he only pressed the booking fee for $2.30.

Adrian said he has tried to get back the full amount but "Grab keeps saying I can't contact the customer. So I never asked for the balance amount back."

Taking into account the 60-cent fee paid to Grab by the driver, this driver only received a total of $1.70 for the journey.

"For such a long journey, to collect only $1.70 is not fair," he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab for comment.

