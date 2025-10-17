'Not for foreign entities to tell Singaporeans how to vote': MHA responds to Malaysian political party PAS

It is "not for foreign entities or individuals to tell Singaporeans how to vote", said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (Oct 17), in response to a statement by Malaysian political party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

“Least of all along racial and religious lines. That is divisive and acceptable,” said MHA. “It may be how politics and political parties are organised in other countries, but it is not in multi-racial, multi-religious Singapore.”

In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday, PAS said that it “firmly rejects” to be cast as a “convenient boogeyman” to advance domestic political agendas in Singapore.

It was responding to Coordinating Minister and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam’s ministerial statement in parliament on the politicisation of race and religion.

In his speech on Oct 14, Shanmugam said several members from PAS had urged Singaporeans on social media to vote along racial and religious lines at the General Election.

On this, PAS’ secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan denied the online remarks on April 24 as an attempt to interfere with the polls, while claiming that the Singapore government labelled it as such to censor public discourse.

“We will not allow a false narrative to stand where ordinary cross-border commentary is sensationalised into a security threat for short-term partisan gain,” he said.

PAS' statement contradictory: MHA

In response, MHA said that PAS’ statement on Oct 15 contradicts its earlier position.

Laying out the facts, the ministry said that PAS leaders on April 24 had expressed support for Workers’ Party candidate Faisal Manap and said that Malay-Muslim Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party cannot be trusted.

MHA added: “What’s PAS’ true position? As a Malaysian Islamist political party, PAS cannot have Singapore’s best interests at heart.

“As Minister Shanmugam stated in Parliament: Does anyone seriously believe that PAS is supporting the Workers’ Party Malay-Muslim candidates because [it] cares for Singaporeans?”

MHA also refuted PAS’ claims that its comments on April 24 were unlikely to influence Singaporeans.

“If that were true, why make these comments at all? Their clear intent was to influence Singaporean voters. That is unacceptable.”

MHA said it recognises that foreigners may have views and are entitled to comment on Singapore politics.

“The foreign media do so regularly,” it said. “But the Singapore Government will not stand by if a foreign actor attempts to influence Singaporeans for its own purpose, especially by rousing racial and religious sentiments during elections.”

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Shanmugam doubled down on the Government’s stance on identity policies, which he said had surfaced during the May General Election.

Canvassing for support based on identity politics will provoke suspicion and resentment between communities, "dividing" and "ruining" Singapore, he added.

He also urged political parties to immediately reject any attempts of foreign meddling in Singapore’s political affairs.

