'Not a good performance': Lions beat Bangladesh 1-0 to finish unbeaten in Asian Cup qualifying

With more than 30,000 fans in attendance at the National Stadium, Singapore signed off their 2027 Asian Cup qualifying on a high with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh in their Group C clash on Tuesday (March 31).

The Lions thus completed the campaign unbeaten.

Harhys Stewart's first-half goal in the 31st minute, his first in international football, was the difference as the Lions withstood immense pressure from Bangladesh to seal the win.

A swift counter-attack saw Glenn Kweh played through on goal, and his powerful shot was parried by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

The rebound fell kindly to Ikhsan Fandi, who showed composure to tee up Stewart, who tapped it into the net, sparking a roar from the crowd.

Bangladesh continued to press after the break and spent long periods in Singapore's half but were unable to find a way through.

Speaking after the match, Lions' coach Gavin Lee said: "I think first and foremost, we've got a good result, but not a good performance.

"I think all the boys know despite us having a clean sheet and finishing the campaign unbeaten, we’re definitely not satisfied with the performance."

He added that the team must adapt better to big-match environments ahead of the Asian Cup.

"The atmosphere we were in today was amazing. I think, at the same time, we weren't comfortable with it. We weren't used to and that affected our thinking."

Goalscorer Stewart said: "We're really happy with the win, but there's lots to be desired with performance, and I think it's good that we have time and a good run up till the Asian Cup to improve and prepare for the big games.

"I think whenever you go out in the Singapore jersey, it's always an emotional feeling… to get finally, you know, my first goal is amazing feeling in front of the home crowd", he added.

Attention now turns to the Asian Cup proper in 2027, where very tough matches await the Lions.

It is time to step up.

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