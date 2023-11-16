'Not a haunted story': Woman gets a shock after intruder enters her KSL hotel room while she's asleep

One Singaporean woman, fast asleep in a Johor Bahru hotel room, was woken up by an intruder flashing his camera phone lights at her.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (Nov 15), Cecilia, who declined to give her full name, said that the 3am incident which happened at the popular KSL Hotel & Resort two days ago was "not a haunted story".

"I will never go back to this hotel anymore," the 35-year-old financial advisor said.

Cecilia told AsiaOne that she was woken up by the sounds of someone trying to open the hotel room door.

The woman, who was in a deep sleep with her husband and a 21-month-old toddler, said that the noise outside got louder and she heard the door unlocked.

Cecilia said :"I saw a man walking in front of our bed. There was some light coming from the toilet but we couldn't see his face.

"When I shouted to wake up my husband, the man switched on his phone camera and flashed at us for a second. He left after telling us he entered the wrong room."

'Weird and bizarre'

Cecilia said that she and her husband went back to bed even after this scare, adding that they were too tired to take further action and were "in a daze".

The woman told AsiaOne: "We went to complain to the hotel manager the next morning and had them check the CCTV cameras.

"But the hotel say that the CCTV camera didn't capture anything. I feel it's a lapse of security."

The hotel later upgraded their hotel room for the remainder of their three-day trip, she said.

"We both found it really weird and bizarre, and definitely unsafe. Thankfully we are all okay and we didn't lose anything," Cecilia said, adding that they did not make a police report since nothing was stolen.

Wrong keycard given?

Cecilia's video has since garnered over 290,000 views, with one netizen saying that "sometimes staff give access to the wrong room or they enter the wrong room".

"Always lock and latch your room before sleep," he warned.

Another netizen shared that pushing a chair or luggage behind the door as an additional safety precaution might be useful against such intruders.

Clothes hangers as a makeshift door latch works fine too, he added.

Other netizens said that it is better to approach the hotel staff immediately after the incident without delay.

"Stay safe folks," one social media user said.

AsiaOne has contacted KSL Hotel & Resort for comment.

