Not just a father, but also mother and friend

As a single parent, Mr Eric Kwek struggles to balance the demands of his job with playing the roles of father, mother and friend to his daughter.

Mr Kwek, a real estate agent at PropNex Realty and single dad to nine-year-old Kylie, went through a divorce when Kylie was just short of two years old.

He got custody of Kylie and the court ruled that her mother was to visit her every weekend.

On being a single parent, Mr Kwek said: "After the split, I was relieved but also worried if I could manage financially.

"Back then, I had to maintain the house and take care of my child and my father alone. But I never saw it as a burden.

"It was and still is my responsibility, and I take it as a challenge to be better."

His relationship with his ex-wife, who has since remarried, has improved since their separation. Understanding the importance of having her mother's presence in her life, Mr Kwek does not believe in limiting the time between Kylie and her mother to just weekends if they want to meet during weekdays.

Speaking to The New Paper, he said: "I am a man raising a daughter. I am worried that Kylie will feel there are things she cannot share with me when she grows up so I really need her mother's help."

Quick and hot-tempered in his youth, Mr Kwek, who only wants for Kylie to be happy, healthy and to achieve her dreams, believes she has made him a more caring and tender person, not just to her but to everyone around him.

