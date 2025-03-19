'This is not a McDonald's drive-thru': Photos of car stuck in Toa Payoh walkway go viral

A driver was caught in a sticky situation after he crashed his car which got stuck between two pillars of a covered walkway at a Toa Payoh HDB block.

The incident occurred on Monday (March 17) and has since gone viral with netizens baffled at how it happened. A video of the aftermath shared on SG Road Vigilante has already racked up over 200,000 views overnight.

Another related post on Roads.sg has garnered almost 500 shares and over 900 comments so far.

Videos and photos shared depict a silver Hyundai Ioniq 5 with its front half hovering mid-air while being sandwiched between the pillars of a walkway. Broken tiles and debris were also scattered around the car.

Another video also showed the front bumper detaching from the car while it reversed.

Netizens have been quick to share their thoughts — and jokes — on the incident.

"This is not a McDonald's drive-thru," said one netizen.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the accident occurred at around 2.55pm at Block 84C Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

The 55-year-old driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

