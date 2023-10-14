'Not my duty to wipe': Man argues with enforcement officers over cleaning of dirty table at hawker centre

One would know by now that it's mandatory for diners to return their trays and crockery at hawker centres and coffee shops, or risk getting fined for not doing so repeatedly.

But how about the fact that you'll have to clean the table after your meal too?

One man found that out the hard way after he was confronted by enforcement officers who looked like plain-clothes National Environment Agency (NEA) officers with their official lanyards.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Friday (Oct 13), the man, who goes by the username Khuranasahib_pb04, showed a snippet of his conversation with two enforcement officers outside Tekka market and hawker centre.

At the start of the video, the man could be heard asking the officers: "You're [telling me that] if I dirty the table, I'm supposed to wipe the table?"

An officer in a red polo T-shirt corrected him and said: "Clean your table."

'It's not my duty to wipe'

Khuranasahib, who had a foreign accent, then clarified that cleaning a table is different from wiping a table.

After some back and forth, the officer in red told the man that how diners clear the table is up to them, as long as the table is clean.

"If I dirty the table, it's not my duty to wipe. My only duty is to throw my disposable things, correct? As per the rules," Khuranasahib questioned.

In response, the other officer, who was in a black polo T-shirt, chimed in to say that diners need to return everything - including cutlery and trash - on their table to the tray return station.

Khuranasahib then pointed out that he did understand that part, but what he didn't get was having to wipe his table after the meal.

"For used tissue, I'm supposed to throw [it away] but if while eating and drinking, I make the table dirty, am I the one who needs to clean it?" he asked.

To that, the officers gave a resounding "yes" and Khuranasahib thanked them before ending the video.

AsiaOne has reached out to Khuranasahib for more details.

In the comments, several netizens said they were only aware that trays had to be returned to the tray return station and they didn't know that tables had to be wiped and clean too.

Others questioned what the cleaner's role was if diners were expected to wipe the tables after eating.

But there were also people who wondered what was so hard about cleaning up after oneself.

Another also pointed out that whether diners want to clean up the table or not, there is no harm in doing so.

Keep the table clean for the next diner: NEA

According to NEA, diners are not just expected to return their dirty trays and crockery but also clear their tissues and wet wipes, as well as keep the table clean for the next diner.

It is an offence to leave dirty trays, crockery and litter such as wrappers, food remnants and canned drinks on the table. Accidental spillage of drink or gravy on the table is not an offence.

The Clean Tables Campaign was launched in 2021 to galvanise diners and the community to do their part in keeping Singapore's environment clean and hygienic.

Not picking up wrappers, straws, tissues or anything that has dropped or blown off the table onto the floor is also an offence.

NEA also said that cleaners are required to maintain and upkeep the general cleanliness of dining places, including regularly wiping the tables, as well as clearing and sorting used crockery at the designated tray and crockery return points.

