Not offence to use phones while crossing roads, pedestrians should avoid it for own safety: Police

SINGAPORE - It is not an offence for pedestrians to use mobile phones while crossing the road, the police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night (Dec 17).

But they would rather pedestrians not do so for safety reasons, the police said in response to rumours circulating online that pedestrians who use their phones while crossing roads can be fined up to $1,000.

"We advise pedestrians to avoid using such devices when crossing the road, as such usage would distract them from the road conditions and the movement of vehicles around them. Pedestrians should exercise caution at all times, and look after their personal safety and that of other road users," the police said.

In the Facebook post, the police also highlighted three key amendments to the Highway Code in a video posted on Facebook in November.

Pedestrians were reminded to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads and to obey traffic signs and rules.

In 2018, 887 pedestrians were injured and 39 were killed in road accidents.

Other key amendments addressed in the video include giving way to emergency vehicles, and proper use of active mobility devices.

Motorists who fail to give way to emergency vehicles can be fined up to $200 and given four demerit points.

Personal mobility device and personal mobility aid users were reminded that they are allowed only on stipulated paths at limited speeds and encouraged to ride in a safe and orderly manner.

The police urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm.

Members of the public may submit queries on police matters online at the police e-services website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.