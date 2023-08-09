Not at the Padang? Here's where else you can catch NDP fireworks and fly-past

SINGAPORE - Didn’t manage to get tickets to the National Day Parade? You can still catch the fly-past and fireworks displays at other locations around Singapore on Wednesday.

Head down to these five sites: ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre, ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre and Our Tampines Hub.

The fireworks will be set off at the same time as those at the Padang, where the parade will be held, and Marina Bay.

The five sites will be open to the public from 6pm, with the fireworks displays expected to take place from 8.15pm to 8.25pm. Public viewing within these sites will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Before the fireworks displays, heartland merrymakers will also get an aerial treat, with helicopters and fighter jets taking to the skies.

Two CH-47SD Chinook helicopters, each escorted by two AH-64D Apache helicopters, will concurrently fly the state flag across the east and west of Singapore between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

From 5.40pm to 6.10pm, an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, accompanied by six F-16D+ and three F-15SG fighter aircraft, will execute the RSAF55 Island Flypast, flying in the vicinity of five heartland areas. They are Jurong West, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Tampines and Bedok.

The RSAF55 F-15SG, with its RSAF55 tail flash, will also be a part of this formation.

Happy National Day!

