'Not a small amount for me': Waitress saddled with $245 bill after couple feasts on $200 fish, leaves without paying

A dine-and-dash incident at an eatery here has left one employee saddled with bill amounting to about $245.

The incident took place on Aug 25 at coffee shop zi char restaurant Lao You Ji Fishhead Steamboat and Seafood Restaurant, located at 245 Outram Road.

Server Chen Wei, 38, told Shin Min Daily News that a couple had entered the premises at 4.45am when the restaurant was about to close.

According to Google, the restaurant is listed as open from 5pm to 4am.

Chen stated that the pair ordered the store's signature dishes, which included a three-egg spinach dish, a stewed chicken, and a Hong Kong steamed turbot fish which cost $208. According to a photo taken at the shop by Shin Min Daily News, the turbot is priced at $160 per kilogram.

The couple also ordered rice along with two drinks, with the total bill coming up to $245.60.

Together with a chef and another staff member, Chen shared that they all had to work overtime in order to serve the couple.

After dining for nearly an hour, the couple was unable to finish their meal and requested for staff to pack their leftovers to-go, said Chen.

Thinking that the bill was paid for, Chen left the packed leftovers on the couple's table which they then took and left, boarding a yellow taxi.

The couple, said to be in their 40s, were seen chatting happily and calmly, according to footage captured by the eatery's CCTV cameras, Shin Min Daily News reported. The man wore a white top while the woman was dressed in a black T-shirt. The pair were seated outdoors.

Chen told Shin Min Daily News that as a result of the incident, she had no choice but to foot the bill first.

[[nid:589436]]

"My monthly salary is only $1,800. The money is not a small amount for me. I hope they can come back and repay it as soon as possible," said Chen.

Chen added that this was her first time encountering such customers after working at the eatery for a year. She stated that while previous customers might have forgotten to pay, they had called the restaurant to transfer the money via PayNow. Chen shared that she was also reluctant to tell her boss about the incident at first as she worried that her boss would be unhappy.

"I had hoped that the customers would return to pay the bill on their own accord but it's been a week and no one has come forward," said Chen, explaining why resorted to sharing the incident with the media.

She added that her boss is aware of the incident and would take the necessary steps moving forward if the situation is not resolved.

Chen stated that to prevent such mistakes from happening in the future, she will ensure that diners settle their bill first before she moves on to do anything else.

ALSO READ: Strangers offer to pick up $269 bill of couple who dined-and-dashed at Korean restaurant in Serangoon Garden

crystal.tan@asiaone.com