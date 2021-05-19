A not-so enthu start to HBL: Internet weeps in the form of memes

With the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the community, school doors have shut and students have pretty much been yeeted back home where they'll undergo home-based learning (HBL) from today (May 19) till May 28 when the school term ends.

Considering most people's experience with HBL during the circuit breaker last year — what with connectivity issues, hackers, lack of face-to-face communication, and parents going crazy juggling WFH and HBL — not everyone was that enthusiastic about the return to remote learning, if the slew of memes are anything to go by.

Day one didn't go that smoothly either, with students and parents across the island complaining about being unable to connect to the Student Learning Space.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was even told that some students had planned on complaining to the Ministry of Education (or to him?)

Student Learning Space (SLS) did not work smoothly this morning for some students. Many of us were disappointed.... Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

We all need a laugh every now and then, so why not make the best out of the situation by laughing at some of the best and most relatable memes about HBL?

oof, this is gonna be hard! Posted by SGAG on Monday, May 17, 2021

