'Not a zoo': Woman calls out cyclist for releasing monitor lizard at Jalan Besar park

What would you do if you encounter a monitor lizard? For one cyclist, he allegedly decided to trap it and then set it free back into Singapore's residential areas.

Taking to Facebook in the Complaint Singapore group on Tuesday (July 9), Wendy Chan said that the man cycled to a park at Somme Road in Jalan Besar to release the wild animal.

The 17-second clip shows the man throwing a white sack on the grass patch.

The monitor lizard can be seen crawling out from the sack, before wandering to the road and towards the nearby shops.

"The monitor lizard took a walk along some of the buildings at Somme Rod, including hiding under a shoe rack outside," said Chan. "Not blaming the animal, but the actions of the guy who trapped and released it. It's a park, not a zoo."

She didn't indicate how this man managed to get hold of that animal.

The woman said that she later called the National Parks Board (NParks) for help.

"Last I heard, the monitor lizard had slithered away to City Square Residences," said Chan, adding that the reptile also took a dip in the pool.

An offence to take, trap wildlife: NParks

Wild animals, including monitor lizards, are naturally shy and do not attack humans unless provoked or cornered, said NParks in their website.

Members of the public who encounter monitor lizards are advised to leave them alone, they added.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to kill, take or trap any wildlife without the NParks' director-general's approval. Those found guilty can be fined up to $50,000 or jailed for up to two years.

Members of the public who encounter a monitor lizard or other wild animals can call Nparks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 if assistance is required.

They can also call the Acres wildlife rescue 24-hour hotline on 9783-7782.

AsiaOne has contacted Chan and NParks for more information.

