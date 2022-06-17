Notice me, senpai: 'Gen Z Lawrence Wong' finally gets attention from deputy prime minister, now what?

He wanted the attention of Singapore's newly-appointed deputy prime minister, and he got it.

Singaporean TikTok user Teocyrus gained fame online for his videos over the past two months which showcased his uncanny resemblance to DPM Lawrence Wong.

The clips typically showed the bespectacled teenager morphing into DPM Lawrence Wong in various poses.

And it seemed Cyrus, who pretty much became known as the "Gen Z Lawrence Wong", badly wanted the politician's attention as well.

In his last clip posted just yesterday (June 16), he wrote: "Morphing into Mr Lawrence Wong until he notices Day 4."

Well, notice he did.

Wong finally responded with a Face Morph video of his own on Friday morning (June 17), offering all of us a glimpse of what the real Lawrence Wong looked like as a teenager.

Wrote Wong in the caption: "I understand that some on TT have done #morphing videos of me. So here's one from my social media team :)"

The caption even bore the hashtag #iykyk, which stands for "if you know you know".

And Cyrus is evidently happy about the outcome.

In a clip uploaded a few hours later, he wrote, "We did it guys". But it has obviously left him with the question, 'What next'?

He wrote in the caption: " I have no idea what I should do next now," leading followers to comment, "man's peaked", and "now for a selfie between u and DPM Wong".

