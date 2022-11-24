November 2022 COE results second bidding: Cat A and C continue their rise, while Cat B, D, E drop in price

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 622 bids and saw a $3,354 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $90,589.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 568 bids and decreased by $1,507. It closed at $113,881.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 122 bids and increased by $5,500. It closed at $81,802.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 594 bids in total and saw a $600 decrease. It closed at $12,589.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 283 bids and saw a decrease of $2,568. It closed at $114,009.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for November 2022:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$90,589
|$87,235
|+ $3,354
|$84,903 (Dec)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$113,881
|$115,388
|- $1,507
|
$109,363 (Dec)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$81,802
|$76,302
|+ $5,500
|$71,048 (Dec)
|
|$12,589
|$13,189
|- $600
|$12,204 (Dec)
|
|$114,009
|$116,577
|- $2,568
|-
