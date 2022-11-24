November 2022 COE results second bidding: Cat A and C continue their rise, while Cat B, D, E drop in price

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 622 bids and saw a $3,354 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $90,589.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 568 bids and decreased by $1,507. It closed at $113,881.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 122 bids and increased by $5,500. It closed at $81,802.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 594 bids in total and saw a $600 decrease. It closed at $12,589.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 283 bids and saw a decrease of $2,568. It closed at $114,009.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for November 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $90,589 $87,235 + $3,354 $84,903 (Dec) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $113,881 $115,388 - $1,507 $109,363 (Dec) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $81,802 $76,302 + $5,500 $71,048 (Dec) D – Motorcycle $12,589 $13,189 - $600 $12,204 (Dec) E – Open $114,009 $116,577 - $2,568 -

