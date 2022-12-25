'Now I know why sometimes my parcel is damaged': Shopee delivery workers seen tossing parcels from parked van to HDB void deck

DropBox? More like drop box.

One netizen expressed his unhappiness after coming across delivery personnel from Shopee tossing parcels from the back of a van to the HDB void deck.

A clip capturing the act was posted on TikTok by user Tan.ab on Saturday (Dec 24), with the incident said to have occurred at an HDB block along Haig Road.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tan.ab/video/7180707788849417473?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

"Now I know why sometimes my parcel is damaged," wrote Tan.ab in the caption to the video.

In the video, several delivery workers are seen unloading parcels from a van emblazoned with the Shopee Xpress logo. At least two of the men are seen flinging the parcels from the parking lot to the void deck. Parcels were also seen strewn on the ground as they were being sorted.

In the comments section, netizens wondered if this was the reason why their own parcels had arrived damaged, with one questioning: "Is this why my iPhone broke?"

"No wonder I shipped my home-baked cookies with Shopee Xpress and buyers received powder," noted another commenter.

Some, however, complained that such workers "spoil the image" of other delivery personnel who try to do a good job.

User Tan.ab, too, agreed, pushing back against those who indicated that they would stop buying from Shopee.

"Please continue… We need to support the sellers… they are innocent," he noted in a reply.

In a subsequent video posted today (Dec 25), Tan.ab elaborated on the need to continue support sellers on the platform.

"Do support Shopee… the sellers in Shopee are very hardworking," he shared, adding that sellers have to adhere to specific requirements on how they should pack the parcels.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tan.ab/video/7180865835144056065?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Tan.ab continued: "As much as we are unhappy, I think we should support the Shopee sellers and remind Shopee again to engage the right contractors, instead of penalising the sellers on Shopee."

When contacted, a spokesperson from Shopee stated that they are currently investigating the case and that they're "taking this issue seriously".

Complaints about the poor handling of delivery packages are not new.

In February this year, Facebook user Herman Chia showed videos and photos of his parcels from Shopee being "dumped" at his doorstep from about four metres away, stating that it was the eighth time it has happened.



Shopee later apologised for the "negative experience", indicating that they have reached out to their delivery partner "for a thorough investigation".

In August, several SingPost parcels were also seen "abandoned" at the lift landing of a Serangoon HDB block, according to Stomp. A statement by SingPost shared that "disciplinary actions" were taken against the errant contractor involved.

candicecai@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.