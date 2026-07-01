Man gets 24 days' jail after releasing birds from NParks crow cage on Havelock Road

A 51-year-old man who damaged a crow cage on Havelock Road in March and let four birds escape was on Monday (June 29) handed a 24-day jail term.

Mohd Yusrin Mohd Yusof pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief for disrupting a public agency's duty and function.

At the time of the offence, Yusrin was out on bail, having been earlier charged with theft of a beer bottle.

The court heard that on March 2, at about 12.30am, Yusrin used a rock to break the lock of an NParks crow cage outside Havelock View Coffeeshop, which had been installed to control the bird population. As a result, three birds escaped.

Later that day, at about 11pm, Yusrin returned to the same spot at Block 51 Havelock Road. This time, he lifted and toppled the bird trap with his hands, causing $3,150 in damages and letting another bird free.

The prosecutor pointed out that Yusrin's actions obstructed the work of a government agency, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

In mitigation, Yusrin pleaded for leniency, saying he empathised with the birds and felt sorry for them.

The judge told Yusrin according to Zaobao: "As a society, we need to regulate certain things. You cannot let compassion override reason to the extent that you disregard what you can or cannot do."

dana.leong@asiaone.com