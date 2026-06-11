NParks employee among group being investigated over handling of snake during Mandai night walk

An online post has alleged that snakes were handled poorly during a photography-focused night walk in Mandai.

In a Facebook post late last month, a participant, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that a snake was removed from a branch approximately three to four metres above the ground and handled for a photography session.

The poster alleged that the individual who removed the snake spent around 10–15 minutes repeatedly repositioning the reptile to get a good photo, and at one point commented on its position before moving it again.

The snake was also reportedly in the process of shedding during the incident.

According to the poster, another smaller snake was also allegedly handled and passed among participants for taking photos.

The poster added that they were concerned about the potential stress caused to the reptiles, citing prolonged handling and repeated interference during shedding.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Jessica Kwok, NParks' group director of enforcement and investigation, said it is aware of the incident and is investigating a case involving a snake being handled on the Mandai Trail.

NParks said the incident involved members of the public and an NParks employee who was present in his personal capacity.

"Members of the public are reminded to observe wildlife from a distance and to use optical aids such as binoculars where possible," said Kwok.

"If you encounter any animal, you are advised to remain calm and back away slowly for your safety and the animal's well-being."

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the comments section, some users urged that snakes should not be touched, while others raised concerns over how they were handled.

"Wildlife should not be touched and using such bright lights will cause discomfort to the eyes," said one user.

Another added: "Unless the folks involved have an NParks permit for handling the snakes, there is no reason for touching and handling snakes or any wildlife, let alone for photography purposes."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com