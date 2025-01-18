NParks on the lookout for crocodiles that escaped from Batam farm

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) is monitoring an incident involving several crocodiles that escaped from a farm in Batam on Jan 13.

Their escape is believed to have resulted from downpours over three days, which caused parts of the fence around a breeding pond to collapse, according to reports by Indonesia media.

Bulan island, where the farm is located, is roughly 30km from recreational offshore island Sentosa.

NParks’ group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng told The Straits Times on Jan 18 that members of the public should report any encounters with crocodiles to the statutory board.

It is unclear how many crocodiles broke free, but at least 23 have been caught so far, according to CNN Indonesia, which identified the reptiles as saltwater crocodiles.

Mr Kannan Raja, president of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, which studies reptiles and amphibians, said saltwater crocodiles swim out to sea to find food and as part of their natural movement patterns.

But while they could reach Singapore from Batam, “it doesn’t mean they will”, he said.

Mr Kannan pointed out that there are many islets between Batam and Singapore, and the crocodiles would have many routes to take.

“There may be sightings if they make it here, but I don’t think this is a cause for worry or for avoiding coastal areas,” he added.

Mr Kannan said that if people spot a crocodile, they should move away slowly and keep a safe distance.

If the crocodile is seen in the water, they should stay away from its edge, he said.

“Do not attempt to approach or intimidate the crocodile, or engage with it,” he said. “As with many advisories from other crocodile-inhabited countries, avoidance is the best policy.”

He added that if a crocodile turns up in an area frequented by people and is far from Sungei Buloh or Kranji — where these animals are usually spotted — it would be best to inform NParks.

NParks’ Mr How advised the public to heed warning signs and advisory notices put up at areas where crocodiles have been sighted.

Mr Stephen Beng, chair of the Friends of Marine Park community — a network of businesses and conservationists that support the marine park — said the community has a quick response protocol, where events such as oil spills or turtle sightings are disseminated to all users in a timely manner.

He said he is confident that any crocodile sightings would also be quickly reported by the community, adding that there have been none so far.

He added that the ocean, including Singapore’s waters, is home to many different types of wildlife that are able to move across national boundaries.

“We should be aware of our biodiversity, and recognise that ecosystems span beyond geographical boundaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, coastal fishermen near the farm have stopped fishing due to fears about their safety, as there have been sightings of the crocodiles around the sea and rivers near residential areas, according to CNN Indonesia.

Some fishermen are helping to hunt for the remaining crocodiles.

Online media outlet Ulasan.co reported that the latest crocodile caught by fishermen measured about 5m long.

Members of the public who encounter a crocodile can contact NParks at 1800-476-1600.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.