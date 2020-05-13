NParks officer who almost lost finger in stabbing attack now recovering at home

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) officer who almost lost a finger in a vicious attack at Sungei Serangoon Park Connector is out of hospital and recuperating at home.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling shared the update on her Facebook page on Wednesday (May 13).

She said the officer almost had his finger severed in the attack which also saw him sustain serious injuries on his chest, arm and hand.

The officer, who was performing safe distancing enforcement duties on May 4, needed emergency surgery after being stabbed repeatedly.

According to a police statement released after the incident, the unnamed officer was putting up signs in the park with a colleague when they came across a man who was cutting plants illegally.

Singaporean Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin was also not wearing a mask, even though it has been mandatory for all to do so from April 14.

When he was approached, the 61-year-old allegedly turned aggressive and repeatedly stabbed the officer with a sharp instrument before fleeing on a bicycle.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder. Ahirrudin is currently remanded for psychiatric assessment.

In her post, Ms Sun also included an e-mail from the officer in which he expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement he had been receiving.

He also said he was thankful the surgery went well, and added that he will do his best to "recover from this and return as a better public servant".

Said Ms Sun: "These are the people who are serving us on the front-lines, thinking about us, putting themselves out there, to protect us.

"I thank them and many other front-liners for their sense of duty and sacrifice."

