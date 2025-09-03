NParks seizes Alaskan malamute seen confined in 'cramped' balcony of Toa Payoh flat, investigations ongoing

An Alaskan malamute seen confined in the service yard of a Toa Payoh HDB flat has been removed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

The case had drawn outrage online after non-profit organisation Chained Dog Awareness Singapore posted a public appeal for help on Monday (Sept 1) evening.

The large dog was filmed pawing at and squeezing its head into the open windowpanes between the service yard and kitchen, with the organisation stating that the animal was "at serious risk of jumping from the ledge".

In a follow-up post about an hour later, the organisation said the dog had been "howling and crying for help for over a month", and its owner had refused to speak to concerned observers who had visited the unit.

Another clip uploaded by the page showed the Alaskan malamute pacing around the small balcony.

In response to AsiaOne's queries on Wednesday (Sept 3), NParks confirmed that it was alerted on Monday to an Alaskan malamute confined to a service balcony of a 35th-floor unit in Toa Payoh "in a potentially dangerous way".

NParks' group director of enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok said officers inspected the unit on the same day and found the Alaskan malamute in cramped conditions on the balcony.

"Given the unsafe housing conditions and concerns over the dog's welfare, NParks seized the dog. The dog is well and currently under our care," she stated.

Kwok added that investigations are ongoing, and the agency is in contact with the dog owner.

[[nid:721782]]

Pet owners must be responsible and provide appropriate care throughout their pet's lifetime, NParks said.

It reminded owners to fulfil the standard of care for their pets, ensure a safe shelter, and provide suitable food and water regularly.

The minimum standards expected for animal housing, management, and care are outlined in the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners, which can be found on the NParks website.

According to the Code, cold climate dog breeds — which include the Alaskan malamute — should be provided with adequate shade, fan ventilation or air conditioning to keep cool.

These dog breeds should not be subjected to physical exertion under the heat, and should be groomed regularly to prevent the accumulation of dead hair.

Kwok added: "NParks will continue to raise awareness among the community and potential pet owners about responsible pet ownership and reinforce the commitment required in owning a pet."

[[nid:721917]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com