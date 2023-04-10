NParks will review feedback after new path markings confuse user

Do you understand what they mean?

A park user found the symbols on the shared path at East Coast Park to be confusing and suggested changing them.

Sharing photos of two different sets of symbols, Stomp contributor Richard said: "I saw these on the tracks in East Cost Park. I assume they are to remind pedestrians, cyclists and scooters to keep left.

PHOTO: Stomp

"The message 'keep left' painted together with the three symbols can confuse people to think that all three categories of users can be in the same lane, especially since one lane is painted for 'pedestrians only' with the walker symbol.

"Perhaps NParks (National Parks Board) may want to consider deleting the three symbols. The message 'keep left' is clear enough."

The symbols are part of a pilot for revised park connector typology to segregate some paths into pedestrians-only paths and shared paths where they are wide enough.

NParks said on its website that this was to better enhance the user experience along the Park Connector Network (PCN).

The pilot was implemented progressively from August last year along approximately 30km of paths in Changi Beach Park, Changi Bay Park Connector, Coastal Park Connector, Pasir Panjang Park and East Coast Park.

NParks said: "We will review the outcome of the pilot, including public feedback received, before deciding if this revised typology should be refined further and implemented at other park connectors.

"Please click on the FormSG survey link to share your feedback on the revised typology. Survey findings will help in our ongoing review of the PCN typology."

Below is an NParks illustration of what the symbols mean.

PHOTO: NParks

