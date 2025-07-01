NS FIT paused after NSman, 30, dies outside Maju Camp

An operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) collapsed outside Maju Camp on Monday (June 30) and died in the hospital, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old NSman had completed a National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) session on Monday evening between 6.50pm and 8pm at Maju Fitness Conditioning Centre, said Mindef.

He reported feeling well to the fitness instructors after the session and was cleared to leave the centre.

He subsequently booked out of Maju Camp at 8.11pm, after which a passer-by witnessed his collapse outside of the camp and called for an ambulance.

According to Mindef, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 8.16pm and an ambulance arrived at 8.25pm.

SCDF administered resuscitation efforts on-site at Maju Camp and continued while conveying the NSman to National University Hospital (NUH).

The ambulance arrived at NUH at around 9pm, and the man was pronounced dead at 9.54pm despite the emergency medical interventions, Mindef stated.

As a precaution, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has implemented a safety pause on NS FIT training till July 4 to review safety procedures and protocols, and to remind soldiers on the importance of safety.

"The SAF is rendering support to the family in their time of grief. We extend our deepest condolences to the family," said Mindef.

Further investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

[[nid:703441]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com