NS PT shorts and combat boots? Mister Singapore's 'costume' draws criticism online

At international beauty pageants, contestants tend to showcase their nation's culture or heritage.

However, there must have been a miscommunication of sorts regarding Mister Singapore Sean Nicholas Sutiono's costume.

While many would have no qualms with the no-top look, what's going on from the waist down has sparked some controversy online.

On Wednesday (Oct 26), the organisers of the 14th Mister International Competition posted portraits of its contestants in their national costumes on Instagram.

Unfortunately, Sutiono's costume has attracted attention, and for all the wrong reasons.

Bare-chested, this 26-year-old has got black shorts matched with a pair of black boots. The Singapore flag draped behind his back completes the 'costume'.

As expected, his version of a national costume has left many scratching their heads as they try to understand what it could all mean.

Is Sutiono really wearing what looks like training shorts from those national service days for an international male beauty pageant?

Netizens were quick to speculate.

"Forgot to bring costume is it?" one asked while another labelled it the "laziest natcos (national costume) ever".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Officialmisterinternational

Harsh words indeed.

But when compared to other contestants, it's clear to see that Sutiono's costume does not match up to that of his competitors.

Mister USA was decked out as (albeit, rather obviously) Captain America while Mister Puerto Rico had an impressive falcon-themed costume.

Earlier today (Oct 26), the official Mister Singapore Instagram account shed some light on the matter.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Officialmisterinternational

There has been no update at the time of writing.

The 14th Mister International Competition is set to take place in Manila on Oct 30.

It will be the first pageant since 2018, as the last three pageants were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having won in 2018, Mister Vietnam is the reigning titleholder until a new Mister International is crowned.

amierul@asiaone.com

